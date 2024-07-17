Aerospace giant RTX has named company veteran Troy Brunk as the new president of its Collins Aerospace business, effective immediately.

Brunk succeeds former president Stephen Timm, who plans to retire but will remain with the company as a “special advisor” through March 2025, RTX said on 17 July.

Brunk takes the top Collins’ role after previously leading its missions-systems division. He also previously headed Collins’ avionics and interiors businesses.

“Having led three of the six strategic business units at Collins Aerospace, Troy has a deep understanding of the portfolio and its customers,” says RTX chief executive Chris Calio. “Troy’s decades of industry experience and leadership make him the right person to lead Collins into its next phase of growth.”

Brunk, who reports to Calio, joined Collins’ predecessor company Rockwell Collins in 1992. Rockwell combined with United Technologies in 2018 to create Collins Aerospace.

Timm steps aside after leading Collins as president since 2020 and after a career that has included 28 years with the company.

Additionally, RTX says 24-year company veteran Heather Robertson is the new president of Collins’ mission-systems business unit, filling the position vacated by Brunk.