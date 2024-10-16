Airbus is teaming up with Japan’s Toshiba to cooperate on superconducting technologies for future hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Airbus unit Airbus UpNext and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions agreed to “cooperate and mutualise” with superconducting at the Japan Aerospace show in Tokyo.

“Partnering with Toshiba presents a unique opportunity to push beyond the limitations of today’s partial superconducting and conventional electrical motors,” says Airbus vice president Grzegorz Ombach, head of disruptive research & technology at the airframer.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver a breakthrough technology that could unlock new design possibilities, in particular for Airbus’ future hydrogen-powered aircraft. This partnership represents a natural and essential step in advancing superconducting motor technology to meet the needs of the aerospace industry.”

In a media briefing at the show, Ombach and counterparts from Toshiba outlined a vision where an aircraft’s liquid hydrogen fuel stored at -253°C is used to cool electric propulsion systems, allowing vastly improving power transmission within an aircraft’s electric system, thereby improving efficiency.

“If this technology is put into practical use, it will revolutionize not only the aviation industry, but also the larger mobility industry,” says Tsutomu Takeuchi, who heads Toshiba’s Power Systems business.

Cooling is critical for superconducting materials to work efficiently. Toshiba, for its part, has long experience with superconducting technology including the production of superconducting magnets used by the semiconductor industry. It also has expertise in motor drive and rotating machinery technology.

Ultimately, the two partners hope to develop a 2MW superconducting motor. In May, Airbus said it wanted to advance the use of superconducting technology for propulsion in a future hydrogen-powered aircraft through a new demonstrator.

The Cryoprop demonstrator will feature a superconducting 2MW electric propulsion system cooled by liquid hydrogen using recirculation of helium. Airbus has already been exploring superconducting technology with its 500kW ASCEND powertrain demonstrator, which achieved power-on in November last year.

Ombach adds that Airbus sees great potential for Japanese technology, noting that the company formed the Airbus Tech Hub Japan in May 2024. The initiative is aimed at exploring Japanese technologies for the next generation of aircraft.

“We are grateful that Airbus chose us as their first partner since launching Tech Hub Japan, and we would like to strive contribute to the realization of a circular economy in the aviation industry,” adds Takeuchi.