UK airship developer Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is expanding its operation to the USA with the creation of a new subsidiary in Virginia designed “to meet growing international demand”.

Headed by aerospace industry veteran John Schumacher, Hybrid Air Vehicles (US) Inc, based in Arlington, Virginia, will target customers in the region “in particular the US Government, aerospace primes, as well as commercial passenger and cargo transporters”.

Arlington is located on the opposite bank of the Potomac river from Washington, DC.

“Establishing a presence in the United States marks a new chapter in our international journey,” says Tom Grundy, HAV’s chief executive.

“We’re excited to bring our vision to new audiences and forge deeper partnerships across borders.”

HAV says it “is in the final stages of planning” for production of its first commercial product, the Airlander 10.

This can carry 100 passengers, 10t of cargo or be configured as a “highly instrumented” surveillance platform.

HAV will build the Airlander 10 at a new factory in Doncaster in the north of England.