ST Engineering’s aerospace business has secured a 15-year exclusive contract from Indian low-cost carrier Akasa Air for engine MRO work.

The arrangement will see Akasa’s Leap-1Bs receive their first performance restoration shop visit (PRSV) service in Singapore, according to ST Engineering.

It covers Akasa’s existing fleet of 25 Boeing 737 Max jets and the 201 aircraft it will receive over the next eight years.

Akasa is a relative newcomer in the Indian aviation scene, having launched services in August 2022. Cirium fleets data indicates that the average age of its 23 737 Max 8s is 4.7 years, and the average age of its two 737 Max 8-200s is 0.9 years.

“We are thrilled to partner with ST Engineering as our MRO solutions provider for the first PRSV service for all our engines,” says Daniel Saldanha, vice president maintenance and engineering at Akasa.

“This partnership reinforces our focus on operational efficiency and is a testament to our commitment towards delivering the highest standards of safety and reliability in global aviation. With ST Engineering’s expertise and innovative technologies, we are confident that our fleet will continue to operate at peak performance, ensuring a seamless and reliable travel experience for our customers.”