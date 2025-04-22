Boeing is to bolster its balance sheet with the $10.5 billion all-cash sale of parts of its digital aviation solutions business – including the Jeppesen and ForeFlight brands – to software investment firm Thoma Bravo.

Rumours had been rife for some time that the airframer was looking to shed elements of its digital services operation as a cash-generation measure.

Kelly Ortberg

Source: Marian Lockhart/Boeing

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg says the deal will help shore up the company’s balance sheet

Boeing says the deal, covered by a “definitive agreement” with Thoma Bravo, is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Crucially, the company will retain the parts of its digital operation that use aircraft- and fleet-specific date to provide customers with fleet maintenance, diagnostics and predictive maintenance services.

“This transaction is an important component of our strategy to focus on core businesses, supplement the balance sheet and prioritise the investment-grade credit rating,” says Kelly Ortberg, Boeing chief executive.

Included in the sale are the Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData and OzRunways brands.

Dominic Perry is Aerospace Editor, Europe contributing extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives. He also helps to edit Flight International.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics