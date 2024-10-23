Despite delays to the Boeing 777X and the US airframer’s labour issues, Japanese Tier 1 supplier Subaru is optimistic about the programme, as it continues to produce military helicopters.

“This is a very challenging time, especially with Boeing having a strike,” says Makoto Yokozuka, general manager of Subaru’s aerospace unit.

“But in the future, we see demand growing. After the recovery, after the completion of the strike, we will have a strong recovery.”

Yokozuka spoke with FlightGlobal at the recent Japan Aerospace event in Tokyo. This week, Boeing’s largest labour union, which has crippled Boeing’s production in the Pacific Northwest with a strike, has agreed to vote on a new contract that could see them return to work.

Subaru’s aerospace unit, which contributes about 2.1% to Subaru’s overall revenue, is a major partner for Boeing. It’s Handa plant produces centre wing boxes for both the 777 and 777X. In addition, it produces centre wing boxes for two Kawasaki-produced aircraft, the P-1 maritime patrol aircraft and C-2 tactical transport.

The company also makes the centre section for the 787, as well as the 737’s elevator.

Various issues have delayed the 777X, the service entry of which was recently pushed back to 2026. Yokozuka says that for the time being the 777X centre wing box is in low-rate production.

Despite the challenges with the 777X, Yokozuka is confident about its long-term future: “Once the 777X gets type certification, it will be a very good airplane.”

Separately, Subaru has delivered 10 UH-2 utility helicopters to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) - the JGSDF actually has 11 because it also took delivery of the UH-2 prototype.

In 2015, the Bell 412-based UH-2 won a JGSDF competition for about 150 examples, beating a clean sheet design proposed by Airbus Helicopters.

The UH-2 represents a major modernisation over the UH-1 that it is replacing. Powered by two Pratt & Whitney PT6T-9 turboshafts, the UH-2 features a glass cockpit and a new transmission. It is faster and has a greater range than the helicopter it is replacing, says Yokozuka.

“The customer says it is a very good aircraft with increased reliability, and they are expanding operations,” he adds.