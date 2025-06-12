Vertical Aerospace is to join forces with Bristow Group to establish what is effectively a wet-leasing operation focused on the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer’s VX4.

An expansion of an existing “strategic partnership” dating from 2021, the agreement also sees helicopter operator Bristow double its pre-orders and options for the VX-4, increasing both to as many as 50 units.

Through the operational pact, the partners will “develop a scalable, capital-light eVTOL operations platform” to smooth the VX4’s entry into service later this decade.

It will, the companies state, provide “future customers with fully integrated solutions to launch services without building operational infrastructure from scratch.”

Included in the “ready-to-fly model” will be “access to certified aircraft, trained pilots, maintenance, and insurance”; Vertical and Bristow will manage aircraft operations on behalf of customers, the pair state.

“This strategic partnership is about execution and mirrors what already successfully works in aviation today,” says Stuart Simpson, chief executive of Vertical Aerospace.

“It will lower barriers to market entry and accelerate the adoption of eVTOL services worldwide. Together, we’re making it easy for customers to adopt electric flight, allowing them to focus on what they are best at – customer service, loyalty and sales.”

Bristow will leverage its global footprint, including multiple Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) and maintenance network approvals, to offer fully managed operations for Vertical’s current and future customers.