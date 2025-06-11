Long-serving Britten-Norman chief executive William Hynett is to step down from his post, moving across to a new non-executive director role focused on business strategy at the UK airframer.

Britten-Norman has not identified a replacement for the outgoing Hynett, who has held the position of chief executive for more than two decades.

Describing the move as a “planned transition”, Alison Rankin Frost, board chair and director of the firm’s parent company Beechlands Enterprises, says Hynett has been “the driving force behind Britten-Norman’s continuing resilience and growth”.

“It has been an honour to serve Britten-Norman over the past two decades,” says Hynett. “This business has always been more than just a company to me – it’s a part of my family’s legacy.”

Beechlands invested in the Bembridge, Isle of Wight manufacturer of the BN-2 Islander in October 2024, buying out former owner 4D Capital Partners, which had acquired the group via a pre-pack administration in March that year.

Prior to the administration, attributed to Covid-19-related losses, Britten-Norman had explored a merger with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions but opted not to pursue the deal.

Besides Hynett and Rankin Frost, UK Companies House documents list Britten-Norman’s directors as Patrick Cowan, Julia Meazzo and Roberto Rinaldo.