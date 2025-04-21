The AVIC AG600 amphibian has attained its type certificate in China, setting the stage for use in the parapublic and military domain.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) awarded the type certificate on 20 April, according to a state media report hosted by a Chinese government website.

The type certificate is hailed as a major achievement for China’s aerospace sector, as the AG600 is the world’s largest amphibian, with a maximum take-off weight of 60t, and a range of 3,900nm (4,500km).

The type certification comes later than expected: in early 2024 Chinese state media stated that the AG600 would be certified by the end of 2024.

The aircraft is powered by four Dongan WJ-6 turboprops and is produced by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft at Zhuhai airport, site of China’s major air show every two years in November.

China has promoted the type’s parapublic missions, specifically it’s ability to drop 12t of water in the firefighting role, as well as its utility for search and rescue work.

The US defence department, however, sees clear military applications for the type, and has mentioned the AG600 in its annual reports on China’s military.

The type appears particularly well suited to providing logistical support for atolls in the South China Sea that Beijing has militarised in contravention of international law.

The aircraft could also support work by China’s coast guard, a paramilitary unit tasked that specialises in ‘grey zone’ aggression against neighbours such Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.