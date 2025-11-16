Comac’s C919 is making its Dubai air show debut this week as the airframer seeks to drum up business from outside its home region.

A Comac-liveried example of the CFM International Leap-1C-powered jet took part in the flying display rehearsal at Dubai for the first time on 16 November.

Another example belonging to China Southern Airlines is on the static display as part of a significant Comac presence at this year’s event. The Guangzhou-based carrier has been operating C919s since September last year, after compatriot China Eastern Airlines debuted the type in commercial service in 2023.

The twinjet has secured numerous commitments from airlines and lessors in its home market but is still seeking a landmark customer from another region.

Comac is looking to make progress towards that milestone by showing off the narrowbody in Dubai, amid limited production slots available for rival Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max family jets through to the end of the decade.

Certification of the C919 by regulators in the European Union and the USA appears to be some way off, meaning carriers in the Middle East and Africa are seen as potential sources for a breakthrough order.

Comac also has a C909 – formerly ARJ21 – business jet on the static display.

Dubai air show begins on 17 November.