Deutsche Aircraft has finalised the supply chain for the primary structure of its D328eco programme with the selection of Spain’s Aernnova to build the empennage for the regional turboprop.

Aernnova will deliver build-to-print assemblies comprising the composite empennage. Including the horizontal and vertical stabilisers, and the metallic tail cone.

Source: Deutsche Aircraft

“With more than 30 years of expertise in developing and producing composite aircraft structures, we are proud to contribute to the D328eco programme,” says Ricardo Chocarro, Aernnova chief executive.

“We value this new partnership with Deutsche Aircraft and the opportunity to support a next-generation regional aircraft that combines versatility with an innovative design.”

Headquartered in northern Spain with a strong presence throughout the country, Aernnova has multiple sites globally, including the former Embraer aerostructures units in Evora, Portugal which were acquired in 2022.

“With this agreement, we have now secured 100% of our primary structure suppliers. This is a key achievement as we move from development into industrialisation,” adds Nico Neumann, chief executive of Deutsche Aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft in late May rolled out the first test article for the D328eco programme. Service entry is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

