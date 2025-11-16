The UAE moved a step closer to its goal of becoming the birthplace of commercial electric-powered urban air mobility (UAM) at the Dubai air show on 16 November as Joby’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft took part in the flying display rehearsal.

Show organisers had earlier described the prospect of an eVTOL taking part in the display for the first time as a “defining movement for the event and the future of aviation”.

Ahead of the show, the aircraft’s arrival at Al Maktoum International airport after taking off from the Dubai Jetman Helipad in Margham was an important milestone in its own right, marking the first crewed flight between two distinct locations in the UAE.

Joby began crewed testing from Margham in June this year.

In line with Dubai’s ambition to lead the world in UAM connectivity, California-based Joby is being supported with its aim to launch air taxi services in 2026 by the General Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Navigation Services, and the Roads and Transport Authority.

Dubai air show begins on 17 November.