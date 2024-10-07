French utility company Electricite de France (EDF) has invested an undisclosed sum in hybrid-electric aircraft developer Aura Aero.

EDF has acquired the stake in Aura through its subsidiary SAFIDI – a unit dedicated to financing regional development and decarbonisation projects.

To date, Toulouse-based Aura has raised around €100 million ($109 million) in total, including from the EU and the French state.

Toulouse-based Aura expects to conclude its ongoing Series B funding round by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, production is under way of the first parts for its initial 19-seat ERA hybrid-electric prototype, which is due to fly by the end of 2026.

Aura says it holds letters of intent for 570 ERA aircraft from 12 airlines.

Additionally test and development activities are continuing related to the Integral family of two-seat trainers – including the all-electric E model.