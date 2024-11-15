EHang’s EH216-S autonomous electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) has completed its first test flight using solid-state lithium batteries.

The test flight lasted 48m 10s, says the Chinese firm, translating to a 60-90% increase in flight endurance.

A solid-state battery uses metallic lithium as its anode, with oxide ceramics as its electrolyte, which significantly improves energy density and safety, says EHang.

The successful first test flight follows a series of investments made by EHang, including with Shenzhen-based Inx Energy Technology for the development of solid-state batteries for its eVTOLs.

Says EHang chief operating officer Wang Zhao: “This significant milestone not only demonstrates the feasibility of eVTOLs using solid-state batteries, further ensuring flight safety, but also greatly enhances the aircraft’s endurance and operational efficiency, reducing maintenance costs and enriching future operational scenarios.”

EHang adds that it is also collaborating with other partners to explore “battery development for different application scenarios, such as ultra-fast charging and discharging batteries for high-frequency short-haul flights”.