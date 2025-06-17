Magnix is continuing its push towards certification of its integrated electric powertrain, with the company’s prospects in the market further boosted by the unveiling of new higher-power-density battery.

Building on technologies that debuted in the Samson300 last year, the Samson400 takes energy density to a class-leading 400Wh/kg; a “meaningful leap”, says chief executive Reed Macdonald.

“It leaps the industry – nobody else is manufacturing a cell with that energy density at the safety standards we are meeting.”

Magnix – better known for its Magni-family of electric propulsion units – opted to develop the battery packs in-house as it could not find suitable third-party alternatives that met its requirements, he says.

“We scoured the world for two years before we gave up and decided to do it in house.”

Magnix has yet to disclose when it will start shipping the batteries. Macdonald says their certification needs to happen in conjunction with that for the motor; it is “activiely engaged” with the US regulator, he adds.

While declining to provide a firm timeline, he says it will likely be a “couple of years path to certification”.

Meanwhile, Magnix is actively engaged in several projects to demonstrate the installed performance of its electric propulsion systems.

In Canada, it is partnered with Vancouver-based Harbour Air on the latter’s eBeaver programme to convert Cessna floatplanes to electric power.

“We are gaining really useful understanding of real-world use cases,” says chief technology officer Riona Armesmith.

“They have flown the eBeaver on lots of their network and we have seen 100% dispatch reliability.”

Armesmith says engine tear-downs and inspections have revealed no issues with the electric motors.

Elsewhere, Magnix is working on a NASA-funded project to hybridise a De Havilland Canada Dash 7 donated by Canadian carrier Air Tindi through the replacement of two of its four stock thermal engines with 650kW electric motors, cutting fuel burn by 40%.

Armesmith says initial baselining flights have been completed and the company is now modifying the aircraft’s nacelles.