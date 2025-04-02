Turkish Aerospace (TAI) and Embraer are to explore the potential for industrial co-operation, including “E2 production opportunities” in Turkey.

Covered by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the LAAD Defence & Security exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, the agreement comes as Embraer seeks to expand its global supply chain to meet growing demand.

Details of the relationship envisaged by the pact are scarce, but Embraer says the MoU ushers in a “collaborative phase” between the “to discuss a potential comprehensive industrial partnership involving R&D.”

Embraer says “all possibilities will be evaluated”, including the potential for final assembly of E-Jet E2s in Turkey. At the end of 2024, Embraer held firm orders for 343 E-Jets, of which 179 were E2s.

“Embraer is excited about these significant opportunities with Turkish Aerospace. Their expertise in aerospace manufacturing and assembly aligns perfectly with our strategic goals,” says Francisco Gomes Neto, Embraer chief executive.

TAI boasts a range of capabilities, including manufacture and assembly of metallic and composite structures, and final assembly of fuselages.

“This memorandum marks a significant milestone for the Turkish defence and aerospace industry,” says Mehmet Demiroğlu, chief executive of TAI.

“Through our collaboration with Embraer, we aim to further enhance our technological capabilities and shape the future of aviation.”

Embraer has in recent years sought to build up relationships with suppliers outside of its traditional base, for example in 2023 signing an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s SAMI to collaborate on the C-390 military programme, a pact that included consideration of a local assembly line for the twinjet transport.

While many of these agreements appear tactical plays, on a more strategic level, an expanded supply chain that includes state-backed entities could support – industrially and financially – any future ambition by Embraer to launch a new commercial programme.