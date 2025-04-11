Embraer has appointed a veteran Chinese aerospace executive to head its China commercial operations.

Effective 31 March, Patrick Peng became the managing director and senior vice president sales & marketing, commercial aviation for Embraer China, says the Brazilian airframer.

Peng has held a number of China-based roles at Safran, Thales, and GE Aerospace.

“We are pleased to welcome Patrick to Embraer and to lead our operations in China,” Martyn Holmes, chief commercial officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“His deep understanding of the industry and demonstrated success in building trust with Chinese aviation partners make him the ideal person to lead Embraer in China as we build on our existing base and enter into an exciting future with the E2 in China. We are confident that his leadership will unlock unique market insights and new opportunities for E2 in China’s evolving aviation landscape.”

Embraer has long expressed optimism about the Chinese market for its E-Jet family of regional aircraft but has struggled to secure sales.

In November 2024, Embraer commercial aviation chief Arjan Meijer stressed the importance of China’s aviation market to the Brazilian company, describing the market as ripe with opportunity.

Notably, Meijer said Embraer’s E-Jet E2s are well suited size-wise to be operated by Chinese airlines alongside those carriers’ homegrown China-made jets.