SIA Engineering’s Philippines unit will become Embraer’s first authorised service centre in the Asia-Pacific region for the airframer’s E2 aircraft family.

This will see Clark-based SIA Engineering Philippines (SIAEP) to perform MRO work on the the new generation of Embraer jets, including those operated by SIA Group low-cost unit Scoot.

SIAEP is already authorised service centre for Embraer’s first-generation E-Jet family.

The announcement comes a year after both Embraer and SIAEC signed a memorandum of understanding to “explore MRO opportunities” for the E2 family aircraft.

Scoot is the first E2 operator in Southeast Asia, with Malaysia-based SKS Airways holding commitments for the E195-E2. In August this year, Virgin Australia placed an order for eight E190-E2s, which will be delivered from the second half of 2025.

Separately, Embraer has also appointed Fokker Services Asia as its authorised service centre for the E-Jet family.

The Singapore-based unit of the aerospace company will focus on providing MRO services to the E190 aircraft, says Embraer.

The type is operated by several carriers in Asia-Pacific, including with Alliance Airlines in Australia, which is a prolific operator of the E190 and a customer of Fokker Services Asia.

Thomas Kennedy, who is the managing director of Fokker Services Asia, says: “This Embraer certification will further enhance Fokker Services Asia by establishing a comprehensive new line of work for Embraer aircraft maintenance in the region.”