Star Alliance carrier Ethiopian Airlines has signed an agreement with Archer Aviation to become the electric air taxi company’s second airline launch customer.

Archer also has an existing launch agreement with Chicago-based United Airlines.

The US air taxi developer disclosed on 27 March the deal that will see it partner with Africa’s largest carrier to develop a regional air taxi network that would feed domestic traffic into Ethiopian’s network of more than 140 international destinations.

Archer plans to deploy an initial fleet of its Midnight aircraft to Ethiopian, in addition to “a team of Archer pilots, technicians and engineers”. Those operations will be supported by Archer’s back-end software infrastructure and customer-facing booking applications.

The companies say they will work with the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority “to efficiently and safely” operate its Midnight air taxis.

In addition to operations supporting Ethiopian’s airline operations, the agreement could also include collaborations on eco-tourism flights, Archer says.

Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian’s chief executive, says the carrier is ”committed to pioneering advanced air mobility solutions that enhance connectivity and drive sustainable aviation in Africa”.

Archer and other US air taxi developers have yet to achieve type certification of their new class of “powered lift” aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration.