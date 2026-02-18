Two Airbus A320neos which were only produced in the last four years are already being broken up for spares at a facility in Arizona.

The aircraft have been acquired by Irish-based asset management company EirTrade Aviation.

It identifies the airframes as MSNs 10769 and 10921, both of which were delivered new to US budget carrier Spirit Airlines – one at the end of 2021 and the other in mid-2022.

Both are fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines.

EirTrade claims that the twinjets are the “youngest [A320neos] ever to be torn down”.

It states that the airframes will be disassembled at a US facility in Goodyear and the spares transferred to the company’s parts hub in Dallas to support fleets in the Americas region.

“We are focused on newer vintage aircraft to ensure that our inventory contains the highest quality rotables – which ensure that our customers can be supported with the latest modification standard components,” says EirTrade vice-president for Americas origination and trading Bill Thompson.

He adds that the company has also acquired “in-demand” components for PW1100G engines as part of the transaction.

The agreement is further evidence of the extraordinary demand for A320neo and engine spares in the wake of supply-chain constraints and powerplant technical snags.

“This platform will remain the largest segment of the global commercial fleet with demand for used serviceable materials increasing accordingly,” says Thompson.

EirTrade has partnered with Chicago-based transportation asset investment specialist Residco on the agreement.