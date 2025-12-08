GKN Aerospace is to invest millions of pounds alongside the Kongsberg Technology Cluster to expand the company’s additive manufacturing capabilities in the Norwegian city.

Already home to a GKN Aerospace facility, the Kongsberg site will from March 2027 beginning 3D printing unspecified jet engine components.

GKN Aerospace says it is investment in the facility is “in the mid-single-digit million-pound range” and will enhance its “ability to meet rising demand from engine OEMs”.

Once fully up and running, the site will add to two existing additive manufacturing centres in Sweden and the USA.

Those plants are already producing 3D-printed fan case mount rings for Pratt & Whitney PW1500G and PW1900G engines. Qualification of those parts made via additive production was achieved in 2023.

“Additive manufacturing is a cornerstone of our vision for the future of aerospace. This partnership enables us to fully industrialise additive technology and bring sustainable, high-performance solutions closer to our customers,” says Sebastien Aknouche, senior vice-president, material solutions, GKN Aerospace.