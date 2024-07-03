Airbus has extended a component services contract with HAECO covering most of its commercial aircraft family.

Under the deal, HAECO’s composite services division will undertake radome repair work for A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 aircraft. The MRO activity will take place at HAECO’s composites facility in Jinjiang in Mainland China.

The facility also provides services for other components, including nacelles, landing gear doors and fan cases.

Sandra Nieuwenhuijzen, HAECO group director of component and engine services, says the ”cutting-edge composites facility in Jinjiang” and the company’s expertise in delivering solutions leave it ideally placed to satisfy Airbus’s requirements.

Separately, HAECO extended its line maintenance contract with cargo operator Hong Kong Air Cargo until 2026.

HAECO has been providing line maintenance support since 2017, when the carrier first began operations. In 2022, the MRO provider also signed a base maintenance contract with Hong Kong Air Cargo.