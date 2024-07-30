HAECO has renewed a base maintenance contract with cargo operator Cargolux for another three years from 2026.

The agreement, which covers the operator’s Boeing 747-400ER freighters, will be carried out at HAECO’s Xiamen facility. The MRO company has been providing base maintenance support for Cargolux since 2018.

“In addition to base maintenance, HAECO also offers comprehensive line maintenance support to ensure optimal dispatch reliability for Cargolux’s fleet,” HAECO adds.

According to Cirium fleets data, Cargolux operates a fleet of six 747-400ERFs, all of which are powered by GE Aerospace CF6-80C2 engines and are between 15 and 18 years old.

Cargolux also operates -400Fs and newer -8 freighters. The airline recently ordered 777-8 freighters.