HAECO has renewed a base maintenance contract with cargo operator Cargolux for another three years from 2026. 

The agreement, which covers the operator’s Boeing 747-400ER freighters, will be carried out at HAECO’s Xiamen facility. The MRO company has been providing base maintenance support for Cargolux since 2018. 

Cargolux operates a fleet of six Boeing 7470-400ERFs.

“In addition to base maintenance, HAECO also offers comprehensive line maintenance support to ensure optimal dispatch reliability for Cargolux’s fleet,” HAECO adds. 

According to Cirium fleets data, Cargolux operates a fleet of six 747-400ERFs, all of which are powered by GE Aerospace CF6-80C2 engines and are between 15 and 18 years old. 

Cargolux also operates -400Fs and newer -8 freighters. The airline recently ordered 777-8 freighters. 

