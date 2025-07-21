Hartzell Propeller has been awarded US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 35 certification for the first propeller designed for advanced air mobility applications.

Testing was conducted with customer Beta Technologies – which will use the propeller aboard its Alia CX300 and A250 electric aircraft – using the latter’s in-house-developed electric motors.

Hartzell Prop Spinning-c-Beta Technologies

Source: Beta Technologies

Testing has taken place aboard Beta’s Alia CX300 and on test stands

The approval comes after thousands of hours of ground and flight testing over four years.

Evaluations of the propeller – a five-bladed, fixed-pitch, pusher design – took place both on Beta’s aircraft and on multiple test stands.

Testing included novel load cases, such as regeneration, effectively using the propeller as a wind turbine to recharge the aircraft’s batteries.

Ice ingestion testing was also conducted, aiding Beta’s goal to certificate the Alia as an instrument flight rules-capable platform.

Beta is targeting FAA Part 33 certification of its 575hp (430kW) electric propulsion system later this year, a process that should benefit from the endurance testing carried out with the propeller.

Certification of the conventional take-off and landing CX300 is targeted by end-2026 or early 2027, to be followed later that year by the vertical take-off and landing Alia A250.

Following its debut at June’s Paris air show, a CX300 demonstrator has been performing a tour of Europe ahead of delivery to customer Bristow Norway.

On 21 July, the aircraft (N214BT) arrived at Sonderborg airport in Denmark following a 46min flight from Hamburg, Germany.

Sonderborg is the 19th stop on a ‘Grand Tour’ that has taken in multiple locations in France, Luxembourg, Germany and Denmark since the CX300 departed Paris Pontoise on 24 June.

Hartzell Prop rear-c-Beta Technolgies

Source: Beta Technologies

Endurance testing should benefit certification efforts for electric motor

