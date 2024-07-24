Honeywell and Odys Aviation have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on ground control stations for Odys’ uncrewed hybrid vertical take-off and landing aircraft Laila in the Middle East and Pacific regions.

Pilot programmes using Laila and the new ground control station to enable beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations and dynamic flight plan adjustments are expected to kick off in 2025, the companies say.

Laila, which has a 230mi (370km) range, is designed in multiple configurations to deliver cargo. Possible uses include pipeline inspections, leak detection, geological surveys, maritime operations and logistics services, including the delivery of time-critical goods.

“As companies seek to expand their development and operation of uncrewed vehicles, safe operation from a remote environment is critical,” says David Shilliday, vice-president of Advanced Air Mobility at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. “Our planned collaboration with Odys Aviation will represent a significant milestone, moving our innovative solutions from testing to real-life scenarios.”

“Honeywell has shown extensive leadership in the sustainable aviation space, and we’re excited to be working hand-in-hand with their world-class team to deliver on the promise of advanced aerospace technologies as soon as next year,” adds Odys chief executive James Dorris.