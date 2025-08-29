A Honeywell-led consortium has been granted UK government funding for a £14.1 million ($19 million) research and development project that aims to transform production processes using AI and additive manufacturing.

Called STRATA, the Aerospace Technology Institute-backed effort is focussed on the fabrication of five components within an aircraft’s environmental control and cabin pressure control systems.

The project will explore how AI and other technologies can drive simulation and modelling to reduce innovation cycles, while evaluating the potential for 3D printing to cut Scope 3 carbon emissions and address supply chain bottlenecks.

STRATA will also advance thermal management technology for next-generation aircraft, reducing the amount of energy required for heating or cooling operations.

Led by Honeywell’s facility in Yeovil in southwest England, the Strata consortium also includes Oxford-based thermal management specialist Qdot Technology, research body the Oxford Thermofluids Institute, 3T Additive Manufacturing, and BeyondMath.

“STRATA represents a commitment to take the UK’s aerospace manufacturing leadership to new levels through the use of cutting-edge technology,” says Anthony Florian, president, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies EMEAI.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring our deep experience in driving cross-sector aerospace research and local engineering capabilities to accelerate the development of more efficient aircraft components in the UK.”