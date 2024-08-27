Japan Airlines (JAL) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will explore opportunities to collaborate on the aircraft MRO business, amid rising demand for aftermarket services.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on 27 August, covering services such as repairs and maintenance, parts supply as well as refurbishment.

JAL says it will contribute its expertise in aircraft operations and maintenance, with MHI bringing its experience in aircraft design development, MRO services as well as manufacturing certification.

“JAL and MHI will continue their current exploration underway toward expanding cooperation in human resources development and technology development relating to the aircraft industry,” both companies state.