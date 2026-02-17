United Aircraft has flown its Yakovlev MC-21-310 test aircraft to the Komi republic as part of its certification programme.

The import-substituted MC-21 – number 73055 – conducted a training flight on 16 February from Moscow Zhukovsky to Vorkuta, in the north of the republic, and then to its main city, Syktyvkar.

Temperatures at the airport are far below freezing, at around minus 20°C.

United Aircraft says the jet – equipped with Russian-built systems, including domestic engines – is undergoing certification tests.

Syktyvkar has also been hosting the import-substituted Yakovlev SJ-100 prototype, number 97023, which commenced a series of flight tests at the airport from 11 February.

United Aircraft has carried out cold-weather tests of its Ilyushin Il-114-300 at Yakutsk in recent days.