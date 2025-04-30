Korean Air plans to set up an urban air mobility and aviation safety centre to boost aerospace innovation in South Korea.

The carrier, which has extensive aerospace experience through its Korean Air Aerospace - or KAL-ASD - unit, will invest W1.2 trillion ($844 million) in the location. The centre will be located in Bucheon, which lies to the west of the nation’s capital, Seoul, near Incheon.

Groundbreaking for the center will take place in 2027, with operations to commence in May 2030. It will cover an area greater than ten soccer fields and employ 1,000 personnel in research and development.

Focus areas will include unmanned air vehicle research and safety tracing for airline personnel.

In addition, the center will be what the carrier claims is the largest pilot training facility in the Asia-Pacific, consolidating training for the flight crews of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines - Korean recently concluded the acquisition of the country’s other major carrier.

“This is more than just a facility; it’s a launchpad for Korea’s future in aviation,” says the carrier.

“Through bold investments in research, training, and technology, we are laying the foundation to lead the future of air mobility while deepening our commitment to safety, sustainability, and global connectivity.”