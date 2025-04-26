Canadian province Manitoba is to order three new De Havilland Canada 515 waterbombers, becoming the first customer for the new-build firefighting aircraft outside Europe.

Delivery of the first example is expected in 2031, with the remainder following a year later. No details of the transaction value were disclosed, however.

DHC-515

Source: De Havilland Canada

Manitoba expects to receive its first DHC-515 in 2031

“Upgrading our fleet with these three new DHC-515 waterbombers reflects our commitment to ensure that our front-line firefighters have the tools they need to protect Manitobans,” says the province’s Premier Wab Kinew.

Launched in 2022, the DHC-515 builds on the success of the earlier CL-215/415 waterbombers, introducing improved performance with more powerful Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127 engines and modernised avionics.

In September 2024, De Havilland Canada said it held firm orders for 20 examples from European nations; delivery of the first DHC-515 is expected in 2028.

