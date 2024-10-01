Russian aerospace analysts have carried out strength testing of the domestically-produced horizontal stabliser for the Yakovlev MC-21.

The measures are part of the import-substitution programme to develop more Russian-sourced components for the twinjet, including those built from composites.

Moscow’s Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute says the stabiliser has “proven its strength and reliability” during the testing.

“The aim of the research was to confirm the static strength of the stabiliser box structure, made of domestic polymer composite materials, under extreme loads,” it adds.

During the work the levels of stress on mechanisms linked to stabiliser positioning and elevator movement were also examined.

The research included ensuring the stabiliser could withstand loads 50% above the expected maximum.

Deputy head of the institute’s static and thermal strength department Mikhail Limonin says the tests simulated real operating conditions and demonstrated the “high strength and rigidity” of the structure.

The institute says the first test flight of the MC-21 with domestically-sourced components and systems is expected this year.

It is progressing with similar studies on other parts of the jet including cockpit windshield glass, passenger windows, and floor elements.