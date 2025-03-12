In potentially another dramatic twist to Lilium’s protracted collapse, rumours have surfaced of yet another last-ditch bid to salvage the air taxi developer.

Sources close to the company – most recently operating as Lilium Aerospace – indicate that talks with an unnamed Singaporean company are at an “advanced stage”.

New owners have been sought for the business since October when German subsidiaries Lilium GmbH and Lilium eAircraft GmbH entered a self-administration insolvency process.

Lilium Aerospace – then called Mobile Uplift Corporation – emerged as a last-minute buyer for the assets of those companies on Christmas Eve.

However, the deal collapsed in February after Lilium Aerospace’s backers were unable to transfer the funds promised, leaving hundreds of employees without pay. Lilium Aerospace is itself now insolvent.

Given the shambolic end to the previous acquisition, the company’s management – court-appointed Munich lawyer Robert Hänel and Lilium Aerospace managing director Severin Tatarczyk – will require any buyer to show both proof and availability of funds.

“This is the only way we can convince the engineers to get back on the programme and finish the job,” a source close to the operation says.

When contacted by FlightGlobal a Lilium spokesman declined to comment on the potential deal, adding: “Several parties are interested in continuing the Lilium project including the group of investors from Christmas Eve and other international parties.”

As only a fraction of the purchase price was transferred, Lilium’s assets reside with the two German businesses. However, Lilium Aerospace will need to be involved as it holds employee contracts.

It is unclear how many staff remain available – or willing – to rejoin the company, however.

Meanwhile, creditors’ meetings for Lilium GmbH and Lilium eAircraft GmbH are due to take place on 13 March in Weilheim.