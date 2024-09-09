HAECO has began base maintenance services for Philippine Airlines’ Airbus A321 fleet, marking the national carrier’s return to the Chinese MRO provider.

The first heavy maintenance checks – at the firm’s Xiamen facility – started in August and ended 7 September, says HAECO.

Philippine Airlines first signed an initial maintenance agreement in 1999, with HAECO since performing over 40 MRO events for the carrier.

According to Cirium fleets data, Philippine Airlines has 21 A321s in service: three A321neos and 18 A321ceos. It also has three A321neos in storage and another 13 examples on order.

HAECO’s group chief commercial officer Gerald Steinhoff says: ”With our full range of capabilities in delivering world-class maintenance repair and overhaul services across airframe, components and engine services across global locations, we look forward to extending our exceptional services to support Philippine Airlines’ growing widebody and narrowbody fleets in the future.”