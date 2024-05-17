Recaro is eyeing further deals in the urban air mobility market after becoming the latest seating manufacturer to confirm a contract with an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) developer.

The German company believes that, if the segment takes off as promised in the next few years, it could represent a major opportunity for the interiors sector.

Embraer spin-off Eve has contracted Recaro to design, certificate, and produce 75,000 seats – in shipsets of five – with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2025.

Schwaebisch Hall-based Recaro describes the move as a “historic milestone” in its 51-year history, “demonstrating its commitment to advancing aviation technology”.

Eve unveiled what it called a “fifth generation” concept interior for its eVTOL aircraft at the 2022 Farnborough air show, with a single pilot seat and seating for four passengers – two forward facing and two rearward, split by a double arm rest. It did not reveal a seat partner at the time.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter service in 2026 and earlier this month the developer released a “teaser video” of its first full-scale, non-conforming prototype as it gears up for production at its facility in Brazil.

Recaro chief executive Dr Mark Hiller describes the eVTOL market as “an exciting new chapter for air transport”, and says his company’s “strengths in lightweight design, superior quality and outstanding ergonomics fit perfectly”.

One other seating manufacturer which has announced a contract with an eVTOL developer is Paris-based Expliseat, which is designing and building crew and passenger seats for the Lilium Jet. Lilium is also working with fellow German outfit Diehl, which will act as integrator for cabin design and components.