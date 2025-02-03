RTX chief executive Christopher Calio will succeed Gregory Hayes as chair of the company’s board, effective on 30 April.

The aerospace conglomerate disclosed the board-leadership shift on 3 February, saying Hayes has “informed the board of directors of his intention not to stand for re-election and to step down as executive chairman and as a member of the board” on 30 April.

On that day, Hayes will transition to the position of special advisor to the CEO, a post he will hold at his current annual salary of $1.1 million through 2 January 2026, RTX says.

RTX’s board of directors on 31 January elected current CEO Calio to succeed Hayes as board chair.

Hayes had been both CEO and board chair until 2 May 2024, when he stepped down from the CEO position but retained his leadership role on the board of directors.