Airbus is looking at the potential for a larger variant of the A350, beyond the -1000, but stresses that its work in this direction remains preliminary.

Speaking during a full-year briefing on 19 February, Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said the airframer “sees demand for a larger [aircraft] – so that’s also something we’re looking at”.

The A350-1000 is intended typically to accommodate 350-410 passengers, although the twinjet is certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to seat up to 480 if fitted with enhanced dual-lane exit slides.

Boeing is still in the process of certifying the 777-9 – a model larger than the A350-1000 – as a successor to its 777-300ER.

Middle Eastern carrier Emirates has also recently urged Boeing to explore a further stretch, to a possible 777-10, although there is no immediate indication that the US airframer is so inclined.

Faury says Airbus is “seriously looking” at the further potential of the A350.

“A stretch would be a natural evolution of the product,” he states, although he cautions: “We’re not at the point of decision. We’re at the point of working, of analysing, of listening to customers. But that’s indeed something possible.”

While the airframer has previously indicated that a stretch is feasible, it has not been convinced of sufficient demand. It has also signalled that such an aircraft would require the development of new engines.

Faury points out that Airbus has other priorities with the A350 programme, notably the freighter variant which it aims to fly for the first time this year, and it is taking matters “one by one”.

The airframer intends to begin deliveries of the freighter, for which it has 81 firm orders, in 2027.

Airbus is also exploring possible avenues through which to increase A350 production.

It already plans to ramp output up to 12 aircraft monthly in 2028, but Faury says he would like to see “higher rates” given the demand for the twinjet.

“[We’re] looking at what it would mean, what it would require, and by when, to increase significantly the rates on the A350,” he says.

He says this prospect is “not for today”, but adds: “We’d like to see more, but we have to work and do the homework before we take decisions and move forward.”