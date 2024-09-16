Thai Airways International has signed a memorandum of understanding with aerospace firm Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) to explore opportunities in commercial aircraft MRO.

The agreement covers areas such as aircraft, engine, as well as component maintenance, says the state-owned TAI. Other areas include training and technological development.

The partnership aims to “support the growth and increase competitiveness” of Thailand’s aviation sector, as part of government efforts to promote the country as a regional aviation hub.

TAI, which was set up in 2003, has MRO capabilities on a range of platforms, including the Airbus A320 and ATR 72. It is predominently focused on military aircraft MRO, with capabilities on the Lockheed Martin C-130H, Bell 212 and 412, as well as the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter.