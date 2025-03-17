US president Donald Trump has nominated Republic Airways chief executive Bryan Bedford as the next administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, a move widely supported by US airlines and aviation groups.

“I am pleased to announce the nomination of Bryan Bedford to serve as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration,” Trump posted on his Truth Social media site on 17 March. “Bryan will work with our great secretary of transportation, Sean Duffy, to strongly reform the agency, safeguard our exports and ensure the safety of nearly one billion annual passenger movements.”

Bedford will need confirmation from the US Senate before assuming leadership of the USA’s civil aviation regulator.

He has worked in the US airline industry for more than 30 years and has been president and CEO of regional carrier Republic since 1999.

The news has received wide support in the aviation community, with the Regional Airline Association (RAA) saying it “strongly supports this nomination”.

“He cultivated a safety culture that permeates every aspect of [Republic], where people on the front lines of the airline are empowered every day to make the right choice for safety,” says RAA chief Faye Malarkey Black. “As an RAA board member, Bryan never shied away from doing the right thing, even when it meant following a more challenging path.”

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says he has worked for two decades with Bedford and has “total confidence in his ability to lead the FAA at this critical time”.

Similar praise has come from trade groups Airlines for America, the National Air Carrier Association and the US Travel Association.

If confirmed, Bedford will assume responsibilities now held by interim administrator Chris Rocheleau, who became the agency’s top official after former administrator Michael Whitaker left the agency in January ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Trump’s nomination follows last week’s announcement by US Department of Transportation secretary Sean Duffy of a plan to overhaul the FAA’s air traffic control (ATC) operation.

Duffy said he intends to ask the US Congress for tens of billions of dollars needed to modernise the ATC system.