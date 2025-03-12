The UK’s National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to field seven new Airbus Helicopters H135s from later this decade, via the first part of a fleet renewal activity.

Announced on 12 March, “the firm order is the first output of a framework contract, signed with the BlueLight Commercial procurement agency, which confirms Airbus as the exclusive supplier of helicopters for NPAS for up to six years”, the airframer says.

“We very much look forward to working with Airbus on this exciting project and anticipate receiving the first of our seven new aircraft in 2027,” says NPAS chief operating officer and accountable manager Chief Superintendent Vicki White.

NPAS currently operates 16 H135s and four H145s from 14 bases in England and Wales, with Airbus Helicopters describing the fleet as “the most intensively used police helicopters in the world”. The company also delivers maintenance and support services for the existing fleet.

“The aircraft we currently operate were transferred to NPAS from individual police forces when the national service was formed over 13 years ago and, as such, they are some of the oldest and most-flown aircraft of their type in any UK fleet,” White notes.

Aviation analytics company Cirium details the in-service aircraft as being aged between 14 and 22 years.

Airbus Helicopters says one of the new aircraft will initially be employed in a training to prepare pilots in using its Helionix avionics system. The technology “enhances safety and operational effectiveness by markedly reducing pilot workload”.

“We are extremely proud to have been the sole provider of NPAS’ helicopters since its formation… [and] it is a great honour for us to continue playing this critical role in the nation’s security,” says Richard Atack, interim managing director of Airbus Helicopters in the UK.