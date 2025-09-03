Vertical Aerospace has appointed former European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) chief Patrick Ky to its board of directors.

Ky was EASA executive director for a 10-year period beginning in 2013. During his tenure, he oversaw countless safety initiatives, including the development of the agency’s SC-VTOL regulatory framework, published in 2019.

Vertical VX4 RIAT 2025

Source: Royal International Air Tattoo

Vertical hopes to gain certification for the VX4 from EASA and the CAA in 2028

Vertical hopes to gain certification in 2028 for its VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft concurrently from EASA and its home regulator, the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Ky is currently chief executive of the International Centre for Aviation Innovation, a public-private air travel innovation body.

Domhnal Slattery, board chair at Vertical Aerospace, praises Ky as “one of the most respected voices in aviation regulation and safety worldwide”.

“His unparalleled expertise and leadership at EASA will be invaluable as Vertical advances its certifiable aircraft programme, creating the most exportable aircraft on the market,” says Slattery.

