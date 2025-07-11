Vertical Aerospace is financially secure for around another 12 months having closed a share sale that has raised gross proceeds of $60 million.

Announced on 8 July, the underwritten public offering saw Vertical sell 12 million ordinary shares at a price of $5 each.

Vertical VX4-c-Vertical Aerospace

Source: Vertical Aerospace

Proceeds will be used to fund further development of the VX4

It has also granted the two underwriters – Deutsche Bank Securities and William Blair – a 30-day option to purchase another 1.8 million shares at the same price, which has not yet been exercised.

Vertical says it will use the money raised to “fund its research and development expenses” as it continues to progress its VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft towards certification later this decade.

“Specifically, the net proceeds from this offering extends the company’s cash runway towards the middle of 2026,” it adds.

Preliminary management accounts show Vertical had £62 million ($83.6 million) of cash and cash equivalents on hand as of 30 June.

Dominic Perry is Aerospace Editor, Europe contributing extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives. He also helps to edit Flight International.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics