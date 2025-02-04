Vertical Aerospace hopes in the coming weeks to be able to start wing-borne flights with its VX4 prototype, for the first time taking the electric air taxi beyond the perimeter of its Kemble airfield base.

However, Vertical is keen not to put a timeline on the next stage of its flight-test programme – Phase 3 – given the number of variables involved.

Critically, that includes obtaining an expanded permit to fly from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Vertical’s planning for the next phase of testing has been enabled by the completion of thrust-borne flights, a milestone announced on 4 February.

Commencing in November last year, the piloted thrust-borne testing saw over 30 flights completed. Test points included hover and low speed flight manoeuvres, as well as executing handling and performance procedures including roll, yaw, and spot-turns.

The sorties “exceeded expectations for stability and performance”, Vertical says. It is now performing systems checks and maintenance on the prototype (G-EVTA).

“It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come – from the first tethered flights just months ago to now successfully completing thrust-borne testing,” says Simon Davies, Vertical’s chief test pilot.

“I’m looking forward to the months ahead as we push the flight envelope further and take the next critical steps towards wing-borne flight.”

Should the VX4 progress to Phase 3 testing, it will take Vertical into uncharted territory: an earlier prototype was written off during an uncrewed sortie prior to making the move to wing-borne flight.

In theory, the successful completion of a wing-borne flight could also trigger an additional funding injection.

Vertical has tied the maturity of recently issued warrants to its achieving the milestone, alongside the performance of its stock, which needs to be at an average of $6.18 across a 10-day period; shares are currently trading at $5.00.