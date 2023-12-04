Vietnamese operator Vietravel Airlines has entered into discussions with Boeing for the construction of an airframe MRO facility in central Vietnam.

Executives from the airline and Boeing Vietnam met with officials from the Thua Thien Hue province on 28 November to discuss the building of the MRO facility.

The 24ha (59.3 acres) facility will be located at Hue’s Phu Bai airport, and will feature three to five “medium-range aircraft” bays when it begins operations. In the longer term, Vietravel envisages the facility to handle up to seven aircraft.

Boeing Vietnam director Michael Vu Nguyen says the airframer will provide support in technology transfer and training support.

The airline says the construction of the MRO facility will “serve the current operations of Vietravel Airlines and…external needs in the future”.

“In addition, professional training [and] improving high-tech labour skills in the aviation industry…[will] serve the development of the aviation industry in Vietnam,” the carrier adds.

It did not provide any details on construction timeline or the financial costs. The airline is an Airbus operator, with an in-service fleet of three A321s. FlightGlobal has reached out to Boeing for further comment.

Vietravel is the latest Vietnamese carrier eager to tap into the growing MRO market. In September, compatriot Vietjet hinted at constructing its own airframer maintenance hangar in the country, which it hopes will be operational by 2026.