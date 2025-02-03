ZeroAvia has agreed the certification basis with the US Federal Aviation Administration for its 600kW electric propulsion system (EPS).

A key part of the developer’s ZA600 fuel cell powertrain, the EPS will also be offered to the market as a stand-alone product.

The G-1 document, agreed by both parties, covers the EPS’s direct-drive, 2,200rpm motor and four 200kW inverters.

ZeroAvia says potential applications include battery-, hybrid-electric- and fuel cell-powered fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Production of the EPS will take place at the firm’s Propulsion Center of excellence in Everett, Washington.

It is separately pursuing certification for the entire ZA600 powertrain with the UK Civil Aviation Authority, plus a supplemental type certificate for its installation in the Cessna Caravan, the system’s launch application.