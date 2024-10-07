Airbus and the Philippine government have begun feasibility studies on sustainable aviation fuels in the country.

The study – announced at the annual Philippines Aviation Summit in Manila on 3 October – comes as the Philippines establishes a SAF committee to oversee the development of a roadmap towards SAF production and the reduction of carbon emissions.

Airbus says it will contribute to the feasibility study, by “analysing country specific macroeconomic data, evaluating SAF feedstocks and production pathways, assessing relevant implementation support, financing and policies, as well as drafting an action plan”.

The European airframer adds: “This study will serve as a critical reference to springboard further development of relevant policies, and at the same time encourage industry stakeholders to advance economically viable SAF production in the Philippines”.

The announcement is the latest sustainability-related partnership Airbus has announced in recent weeks.

In September, AirAsia and Airbus entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore initiatives that will reduce aviation’s carbon emissions in Southeast Asia. The two companies will work together to explore SAF production using alternative feedstocks.