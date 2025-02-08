Airbus has delayed the service-entry target for a hydrogen-powered aircraft developed under its ZEROe project by up to 10 years and axed plans to flight-test hydrogen propulsion systems, according to a French trade union.

Blaming significant technological and infrastructure challenges for the move, the airframer nonetheless insists it remains “committed” to the eventual launch of a hydrogen-powered aircraft. However, it provides no timeline for doing so.

Through ZEROe, unveiled in 2020, the airframer had been aiming for the service entry of a 100-seat, 1,000nm (1,850km)-range hydrogen-powered aircraft in 2035 and had launched multiple research and technology projects to support that goal, including the development of a megawatt-class fuel cell powertrain.

But the Force Ouvriere union says Airbus on 6 February told staff working on the project of its intention to review the roadmap for the launch of a ZEROe aircraft following progress reviews in late 2024.

Key changes include service entry delayed by five to 10 years, a 25% reduction in the budget for ZEROe, the “termination of certain sub-projects”, and the axeing of a plan to flight-test the fuel cell powertrain installed on the company’s A380 flying testbed.

Airbus had only announced its intention to perform those flight tests in late 2022 as it revealed development of the fuel cell powertrain.

Its interest in the fuel cell propulsion system – always seen as the more likely solution for the proposed 100-seater – came on top of a plan disclosed earlier that year to also flight test a hydrogen-combustion version of the GE Aerospace Passport business jet engine aboard the A380 towards the end of the decade.

Neither Airbus nor the union has disclosed any changes to this initiative but given the overall programme delay, it likely faces a similar postponement or cancellation.

Airbus does not directly address the union’s claims but says while it is still “committed to our goal of bringing a commercially viable, hydrogen-powered aircraft to market”, there are significant obstacles to any near-term launch.

“Recent developments indicate that progress on key enablers, particularly the availability of hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources at scale and the maturity of certain aircraft technologies, is slower than anticipated,” it says.

Chief executive Guillaume Faury had previously warned that the launch of a development programme would hinge on numerous factors, particularly the widespread availability of green hydrogen.

Slowing the project will also free up design and engineering resources to focus on the company’s Next Generation Single Aisle – a replacement for the A320neo family – which is also due to enter service in around 2035.

That aircraft will burn around 25% less fuel than the Neo, contributing to long-term emissions reduction targets.

Airbus maintains its “ambition to lead aviation decarbonisation” remains unchanged but says hydrogen will only play a meaningful role from 2050 onwards. In the nearer term, sustainable aviation fuel will play a vital role in achieving decarbonisation goals, particularly for medium- and long-range flights.

“We are continuously assessing technological, regulatory and ecosystem developments to ensure our plans remain ambitious and achievable,” it says.

While the project has been slowed, Airbus insists it is not abandoning the initiative and activities to date have provided a clearer understanding of the pathways to pursue.