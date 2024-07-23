ATR has signed a letter of intent with Ethiopian Airlines’ MRO unit to build up the latter’s ATR maintenance and training capabilities.

The cooperation agreement – signed on the second day of the Farnborough air show – covers the development of ATR MRO capabilities, as well as the establishment of a local spares stock, which ATR says will cut down response time for operators in the region.

The two parties will also explore ways to train new ATR pilots with Ethiopian’s pilot academy.

“This strategic agreement marks a significant milestone in expanding ATR’s presence in Africa and the Middle East, enabling enhanced support to local operators and fostering market growth,” states the Toulouse-based airframer.

The signing comes after ATR set up a regional field services representative based in Ethiopia in 2023.

There are 36 carriers operating 131 ATR turboprops in Africa and the Middle East, with operators including Air Algerie, Royal Air Maroc Express and Air Mauritius. Ethiopian, however, is not an existing ATR operator, and operates De Havilland Canada Dash 8 turboprops instead.

Ethiopian chief executive Mesfin Tasew says: “This collaboration reinforces Ethiopia’s positioning as a key hub, and the fact that an established OEM such as ATR approaches us to leverage our capabilities for their fleet and operators is a testament to the recognition we have earned.”

ATR chief executive Nathalie Tarnaud Laude adds: “Ethiopian MRO’s significant investments over the past years to expand their facilities combined with their dedication to developing their capabilities, present a timely opportunity for ATR to provide better support to our African and Middle Eastern operators.”