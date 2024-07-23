Aircraft lessor Avolon has signed deals with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International for 310 engines to power its A320neo family aircraft on order, in a $5 billion deal

Announced at the Farnborough air show, the deals cover orders for 160 PW1100G engines and another 150 Leap-1A engines. The engines are the two available powerplants for the 155 Airbus A320neo family aircraft the lessor has in its order book.

Avolon also holds purchase options for another 160 PW1100G engines and 150 Leap-1A engines.

The lessor currently manages 115 A320neo family aircraft, and has orders for 279 more narrowbodies, with deliveries spanning beyond 2030.

The order is the latest in a string of engine commitments announced on the second day of the show. Other lessors like Nordic Aviation Capital and SMBC Aviation Capital also announced engine orders.