Aircraft lessor Avolon has signed deals with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International for 310 engines to power its A320neo family aircraft on order, in a $5 billion deal

Announced at the Farnborough air show, the deals cover orders for 160 PW1100G engines and another 150 Leap-1A engines. The engines are the two available powerplants for the 155 Airbus A320neo family aircraft the lessor has in its order book.

Avolon_Livery_Airbus_A320NEO_CFM_Sky_Background_Download

Source: Avolon

Avolon also holds purchase options for another 160 PW1100G engines and 150 Leap-1A engines.

The lessor currently manages 115 A320neo family aircraft, and has orders for 279 more narrowbodies, with deliveries spanning beyond 2030.

The order is the latest in a string of engine commitments announced on the second day of the show. Other lessors like Nordic Aviation Capital and SMBC Aviation Capital also announced engine orders.

