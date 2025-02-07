Boeing forecasts a significant increase in the number of commercial aircraft among India and South Asia operators over the next 20 years, amid sustained economic growth and strong travel demand.

Releasing its commercial market outlook for India and South Asia, Boeing projects 2,835 new aircraft deliveries through 2043, a four-fold rise against current levels.

Narrowbody aircraft – including the 737 Max family – will make up close to 90% of new deliveries, at more than 2,400 aircraft, says Boeing. Widebody deliveries is expected to quadruple to 370 over the 20-year period, as Indian operators “further develop” their long-haul networks.

The airframer notes that domestic air traffic will remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the Indian market, with traffic expected to grow 7% annually. India is the world’s third largest domestic market after the USA and China.

“This projected traffic growth will be enabled by further low-cost carrier expansion and network diversification as airlines offer more routes and destinations throughout the region,” the outlook states.

On the services front, Boeing forecasts the region needing around 129,000 pilots, cabin crew and technicians, four times higher than present.

Ashwin Naidu, Boeing’s managing director of commercial marketing for India and South Asia, says: “The India and South Asia region continues to be the world’s fastest-growing commercial aviation market due to strong economic and trade growth, rising household incomes and investments in infrastructure and development.”

In India, the 737 Max is operated by low-cost operators Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, while flag carrier Air India operates Boeing widebodies like the 787 and 777.