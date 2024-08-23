German regional start-up Evia Aero has signed a tentative agreement for 10 MDA1s – an all-electric 10-seater being developed by Friedeburg-based MD Aircraft.

MD Aircraft hopes to begin production of the MDA1 in 2029, building on the arrival of a flying demonstrator in 2026.

Preliminary specifications listed by the company claim 215nm (400km) range will be possible using current battery technology.

It intends to house the quick-change battery packs in the nacelles of the twin electric motors, allowing for rapid turnaround times and easy future upgrades.

While passenger and cargo variants of the MDA1 are the initial focus, multiple other applications such as surveillance are being contemplated by the company. In addition, fuel cells could be a future power option.

Bremen-headquartered Evia has existing agreements with other zero-emission aircraft developers Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Eviation for their respective fuel cell- and battery-powered designs.

In addition to plans to operate CO2-free fligts across a regional network, predominantly in northern Europe, Evia is also partnering to introduce the necessary infrastructure – such as electricity generation and charging facilities – that will enable sustainable aviation to grow.